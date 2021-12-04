Advertisement

KNOP News 2 teaming up with Paws-itive Partners for pet food drive on Tuesday, Dec. 7

Every bag of pet food donated helps!
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The KNOP News 2 team is partnering with Paws-itive Partners and Fur the Love of Paws to help restock the shelves of the North Platte Pet Food Pantry. Come rain or snow, or shine, a pet food drive is being organized for December 7 and will be held in the NBC News 2 parking lot from 4 to 7 p.m.

News 2 will be live at 6 p.m. on December 7 to bring you the updates on donations, and to remind you how much donating a bag of pet food is appreciated! Jo Mayber with Paws-itive Partners will also talk more about this event on Tuesday’s edition of Newsmakers on News 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Then North Platte Pet Food Pantry opened in 2013, and the food for families needing help with their pets is provided through donations from the community, and by donations from the Wal-Mart D.C. Right now, supplies are low and the folks at the pantry want to make sure they can continue to offer help to the community when it is needed.

In October 2021 the North Platte Pet Food Pantry helped 123 families, from struggling families, low-income folks needing some support, elderly, and people who lost their jobs, with 3,888 pounds of dry dog food and 1714 pounds of dry cat food.

