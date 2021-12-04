Advertisement

Man acquitted in granddaughter’s carbon monoxide death

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather’s home in Silver Lake.

Court records show Timothy Funk acknowledged he left a generator running in the house’s garage with its door shut while he was watching the girl and another granddaughter, who survived. He said he didn’t intend to leave the door closed for as long as he did.

