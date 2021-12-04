North Platte opens up Wrestling Season with a win over Gering on The Bricks

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Wrestling Team opened up their season in exciting fashion in many ways. Not only did they wrestle against the defending Class B State Champions, they also hosted the event downtown on The Bricks in the Canteen District.

Some Highlight match ups from tonight’s contest:

North Platte’s Brock Roblee will wrestle Carmelo Timblin in the 170 weight class. At the end of the third round Roblee will pin Timblin to get the win for the Dawgs.

In the next match up North Platte’s Luke Rathjen will wrestle Gering’s Jacob Awiszus in the 182 weight class. After a hard fought three rounds Awiszus will get the win in a close match against Rathjen.

In the final match of the night it was North Platte’s Vince Genatone and Gering’s Collin Schwartzkopf in the 220 weight class. Genatone will pen Schwartzkopf and win the match for North Platte.

North Platte will open their season with a 47-33 win over Gering. The Dawgs will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday December 4, on the road for an invitational at Kearney High School.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.