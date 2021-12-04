Advertisement

Small Business Saturday a success for local businesses.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Small Business Saturday proved to be successful for local businesses.

Brown’s Shoe Fit owner and manager Adam Holt said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday blew his expectations.

The shoe store has called downtown home for more than two decades. Holt said this year was unmatched.

“I think people are getting into that shopping spirit and having the downtown completely done with all of the trees arches are done helped,” Holt said. “We just have a lot of good businesses down here that are just supporting everybody as well.”

Holt expects the momentum to continue through the remainder of the holiday shopping season.

