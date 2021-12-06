A cold and mostly cloudy day Monday with a slightly warmer and sunny Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Monday, temperatures were extremely cold with temperatures in the mid 10s to mid 20s with clear ot partly cloudy conditions. Wind speeds were blowing from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

During the rest of the day on Monday, temperatures will only rise in the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the area. This is due to an area of high pressure that is situated northwest of the area, allowing for that colder air to come into the area and allow for some moisture to come into the area, thus bringing clouds in the region. Winds speeds Monday will generally be around 5 to 20 mph.

During the night Monday and the day on Tuesday, the area of high pressure will start moving to the south and east, allowing for the lows Monday night to be in the low to upper 20s, warmer than Monday morning. Also, this will allow for sunnier conditions for uesday with highs in the low to upper 40s with winds around 5 to 10 mph.

During the rest of the week, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s to low 60s on Wednesday for the region with sunny conditions. During the day on Thursday, temperatures willl be dropping back into the upper 40s to low 50s with an increase of cloud cover with a cold front moving through the area Thursday night. During the day on Friday, an area of low pressure will be developing to our southwest and moving northeast. This low pressure will give the area an opportunity of some snow chances across the area. This potenital will continue to be monitored during the rest of the week. Highs will not escape the low to mid 30s Friday.

