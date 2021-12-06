Advertisement

Husker legend Johnny Rodgers hospitalized for COVID

Johnny Rodgers
Johnny Rodgers(WOWT / Courtesy photo)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of Nebraska’s most famous former football players, Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers, has been recently hospitalized while battling COVID-19.

Sources report the Heisman Trophy-winning Rodgers went to the hospital on Thanksgiving morning.

After a 10-day battle, Rodgers said he’s now “feeling much better” after being previously described as “pretty weak” until late Saturday.

Rodgers’ long-time business partner, Denny Drake, said doctors found pneumonia in addition to COVID when Rodgers arrived on Thanksgiving.

Sources close to Rodgers say his conditions worsened on Tuesday, so the UNMC medical team put him in the intensive care unit.

Drake reports that Rodgers called him Sunday morning and that his voice sounded good. Rodgers told him that he had taken a good turn towards recovery. He is 70 years old.

