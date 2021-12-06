Lighting competition displays holiday spirit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The holiday season is lighting up the town. Have you noticed any homes shining brighter than others? If so, you can nominate them, for this year’s lighting competition sponsored by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful (KNPLCB) and the North Platte Bulletin.

“My favorite part about being a part of this competition is that we are spreading Christmas joy,” said Mona Anderson, Executive Director of KNPLCB. “We work with litter and recycling all year long. This is the time of year we can sit back and celebrate with people.”

People are able to nominate homes by emailing knplcb@yahoo.com, or by calling 308-534-8100. Awards will be given to a home in each of the four wards and the Lincoln County ward. Judges will be looking for themes, balance and the display, as a whole, as a part of their judging criteria.

The nomination deadline is Dec. 14 at before 4 p.m. The following weekend the nominated homes will be judged. The results from the lighting competition are scheduled to be released prior to Christmas.

“Our goal is to give people who may travel for Christmas the opportunity to see the best lights in the community,” said Anderson. “Also, we are getting people involved with keeping our community clean and beautiful.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.