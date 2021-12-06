Miss Rodeo Nebraska does the state proud

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She has reined as Miss Rodeo Nebraska for two years, becoming a familiar face all across the state, synonymous with the sport of rodeo and the Cowgirl and agricultural way of life. Miss Joeli Walrath adds a title Sunday, after being named Third Runner Up in the 2022 Miss Rodeo America Pageant.

News 2 is very proud of Miss Walrath and all she stands for, and all she has accomplished.

The following is Joeli Walrath’s bio, taken from the NEBRASKAland Days and Miss Rodeo Nebraska website.

http://www.missrodeonebraska.org/

Joeli grew up in the rural community of Ashton, Nebraska. She is the daughter of Jamie and Jaci Walrath. Joeli’s small-town roots and involvement on the family farm instilled her love for agriculture and the western industry. She began her rodeo career young competing in junior rodeos in barrels and poles and even a little steer riding. She was raised in the 4-H program, participated in FFA, and was a member of the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.

Joeli is a 2016 graduate of Loup City High School. She followed her passion for agriculture and horses as she went on to study equine science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. There she was not only a Dean’s List Student and recognized for high scholastic achievement, but was also extremely active in clubs and activities. She was a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Equestrian Team and the Horse Judging Team as well as an executive board member of the University of Nebraska Rodeo Club. Joeli graduated from UNL in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. Joeli hopes to utilize her education and knowledge in the future when building her own operation in the Nebraska Sandhills where she hopes to raise her own herd of bucking stock and breed performance horses.

When not traveling and attending rodeos, Joeli enjoys spending time at home with her family, friends, and of course, her horses. In her spare time, she enjoys drawing, cooking and baking, leatherworking, and nearly any outdoor activity (Nebraska weather permitting). Joeli’s slogan for the year is “Be True. Be You.” She believes that being absolutely genuine and embracing your uniqueness is the key to what is most important – happiness. Joeli hopes not only to live by her motto every day but also to inspire others to always be true to themselves.

