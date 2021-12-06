Advertisement

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih is taking a leave of absence from the Husker basketball program.

“Matt informed me that he is taking a leave of absence to deal with health-related issues,” Hoiberg said. “As both a colleague and friend, his health is our priority, and we will support him throughout this process. Everyone in our program looks forward to when he is healthy enough to return to the sideline.”

