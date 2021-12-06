Advertisement

Season Recap: Chase County Volleyball

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lots an lots of winning. That best describes Chase County’s volleyball team this year. Posting a 26-5 record (.839 win percentage), an SPVA conference tournament victory and win streaks of nine and 11 games, it was all good for the girls in Imperial. Those 26 wins were a massive jump from the 15 they had last year under Head Coach April Lambert.

“Starting at the beginning of the season, I felt like it was going to be really fun. We had a lot of great team chemistry from our freshman all the way to our seniors. We just had girls who were really good teammates to each other and were really supportive. We had a lot of sisters and cousins on the team. That really helped. I felt like it was a season that we created some lasting friendships. I thought it was a great step forward for the legacy of our program to keep building that foundation. Like I was talking to the girls earlier, we’re going to get some opportunities now because of this season. That will help us keep improving and keep strengthening our schedule and keep working toward our ultimate goal of being one of the best programs in C1 in the state.”

April Lambert, 2nd Year Head Coach

The stories the players have to share are numerous. From the bond of the seniors to a record-shattering junior, the Lady Longhorns were proud of their accompishments.

“I will always remember it. I was very proud of our team. We had overcome a lot of things with our middle hitter last year tearing her ACL, with us losing two huge parts of our team last year. Two seniors. I feel like we did the best that we could. I am very proud of how we ended up.”

Lucy Spady, Senior Hitter

“I think that we’re all leaders honestly. The two other seniors I have with me, I wouldn’t change who they were. I think that us three leading the team, it was a fun experience. It made me get out of the shell I was in last year.”

Jerze Milner, Senior Setter

“It was a lot of fun watching freshman to seniors improve. The freshman, I remember first practice, it was like ‘OK, OK...’ Then at the end of the year, it was like ‘I am so proud of everyone.’ We all did a really good job.”

Chloe Dillan, Senior Libero

“I think this year, we had really good chemistry and that helped bring the team together every game. Also having really good senior leaders this year really helped with the team chemistry this year as well.”

Gisselle Acuna, Junior Hitter

“This year we had a mindset, and that’s the one thing that didn’t change throughout the whole season. Our mindset kept focused on one goal. We always came to practice looking to improve. I think that would be nice going into next year.”

Bryn McNair, Junior Hitter, Set Single Season Kills Record

The three seniors leave after winning the most games the program has seen since 2014. McNair is only six kills shy of setting the team record. She will look to obliterate that mark next year as Chase County looks to go even farther in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Omicron variant cases confirmed in Nebraska
Omicron Variant rears ugly head in Nebraska
Broken Bow man killed when his car hit a pickup parked on the road.
Broken Bow man killed in car crash
Nebraska man who set fire to and stabbed wife gets probation
NCAA Ball
Match times, broadcasts set for NCAA volleyball regionals
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

NCAA Ball
Match times, broadcasts set for NCAA volleyball regionals
hershey volleyball
Season Recap: Hershey Volleyball
Season Recap: Hershey Volleyball
Season Recap: Hershey Volleyball
mullen invite
Bronco Invite 2021 results