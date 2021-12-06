Season Recap: Chase County Volleyball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lots an lots of winning. That best describes Chase County’s volleyball team this year. Posting a 26-5 record (.839 win percentage), an SPVA conference tournament victory and win streaks of nine and 11 games, it was all good for the girls in Imperial. Those 26 wins were a massive jump from the 15 they had last year under Head Coach April Lambert.

“Starting at the beginning of the season, I felt like it was going to be really fun. We had a lot of great team chemistry from our freshman all the way to our seniors. We just had girls who were really good teammates to each other and were really supportive. We had a lot of sisters and cousins on the team. That really helped. I felt like it was a season that we created some lasting friendships. I thought it was a great step forward for the legacy of our program to keep building that foundation. Like I was talking to the girls earlier, we’re going to get some opportunities now because of this season. That will help us keep improving and keep strengthening our schedule and keep working toward our ultimate goal of being one of the best programs in C1 in the state.”

The stories the players have to share are numerous. From the bond of the seniors to a record-shattering junior, the Lady Longhorns were proud of their accompishments.

“I will always remember it. I was very proud of our team. We had overcome a lot of things with our middle hitter last year tearing her ACL, with us losing two huge parts of our team last year. Two seniors. I feel like we did the best that we could. I am very proud of how we ended up.”

“I think that we’re all leaders honestly. The two other seniors I have with me, I wouldn’t change who they were. I think that us three leading the team, it was a fun experience. It made me get out of the shell I was in last year.”

“It was a lot of fun watching freshman to seniors improve. The freshman, I remember first practice, it was like ‘OK, OK...’ Then at the end of the year, it was like ‘I am so proud of everyone.’ We all did a really good job.”

“I think this year, we had really good chemistry and that helped bring the team together every game. Also having really good senior leaders this year really helped with the team chemistry this year as well.”

“This year we had a mindset, and that’s the one thing that didn’t change throughout the whole season. Our mindset kept focused on one goal. We always came to practice looking to improve. I think that would be nice going into next year.”

The three seniors leave after winning the most games the program has seen since 2014. McNair is only six kills shy of setting the team record. She will look to obliterate that mark next year as Chase County looks to go even farther in 2022.

