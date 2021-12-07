Advertisement

Body scanners approved for Lincoln County Detention Center

Lincoln County Commissioners
Sherriff Cramer is looking to increase the safety of the detention center, its staff and the occupants with the purchase of the body scanners.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sherriff’s appeared before the Lincoln County Commissioners with three bids for body scanners on Monday. The scanners would be used to prevent contraband, such as drugs and weapons, from entering the detention center. During the booking process, deputies are unable to search body cavities, which are how some items are making their way into the jail.

Since June, there have been a few attempts of bringing drugs and contraband into the Lincoln County detention facility.

“This body scanner is something we have wanted for quite some time,” said Lincoln County Sherriff Jerome Cramer. “Inmates bring in contraband when they are booked by swallowing or hiding items in articles of clothing.”

Sherriff Cramer is looking to increase the safety of the detention center, its staff and the occupants with the purchase of the body scanners. The scanners will also have the technology to check body temperatures for illness, so deputies can isolate sick inmates for the protection of others.

“Well it is going to be a safer jail, and that is the main thing, where it’s illness, weapons or drugs. We don’t want it in our facility,” said Sherriff Cramer.

The staff at the Lincoln County Detention Center will be trained by the company that creates the body scanners to read them and be able to identify contraband.

