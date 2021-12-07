Brigham’s Taproom fundraiser to benefit local food pantries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brigham’s Taproom will be donating 100% of their proceeds to local food pantries every Tuesday leading up to the week of Christmas.

The special includes dine-in and take-out orders. Grace Ministries, Salvation Army and Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church’s will benefit from the money raised.

“This is just a really cool way to really give back to people who are truly in need during a time where its kind of hard sometimes for some people,” said Brigham’s Marketing and Brand Manager Ginger Ady. “When you talk to the food pantries you hear about the extreme need that they have, especially when you talk to Jennifer. She has a ton of people coming in all of the time. Same thing with Grace Ministries and and the Salvation Army, they are all in desperate need of help right now.”

The fundraiser continues through Tuesday, Dec. 21.

