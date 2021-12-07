Cool and mostly sunny Tuesday with a brief warmer and partly cloudy Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the mid 10s to low 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. The winds werw out of the south and west with speeds around 5 to 10 mph, and dew points in the single digits to the mid 10s.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were cold (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will be somewhat warmer than they were on Monday. The reasoning behind this is because of the area of high pressure starting to move south and east away from the area, bringing in a brief warm spell. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions, with winds remaining around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the upper 10s to mid 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Durign the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s due to the high pressure beign well southeast of the region, continuing to bring in the warmer weather. Winds will increase to around 10 to 20 mph. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue during the day on Wednesday.

A brief warm up for the region on Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday into Friday, this is where the weather starts taking a big change. First, a cold front will be sliding through the area on Thursday afternoon, increasing the cloud cover and decreasing the temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Then from there, a high pressure system will be positioned to our north and west of the area, bringing in a northeast wind, bringing in moisture towards the area. Overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures will be dropping way below freezing giving the chance of snow Thursday night into Friday. Exact accumulations of this event are still unknown, but will continue to monitor the trends as we get closer to the event.

Our next weather maker will be pushing through the area Thursday is currently located in the northwest portions of the country that will moving into the Rockies Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures and conditions will continue to improve with highs on Saturday being in the 30s and sunny skies to sunny and highs in the low 50s on Sunday.

