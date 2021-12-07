Advertisement

Gothenburg Future Farmers of America plant holiday cheer

The Gothenburg FFA chapter is selling poinsettias for $15 each.
The Gothenburg FFA chapter is selling poinsettias for $15 each.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - This holiday season, the Future Farmers of America chapter at Gothenburg High School is selling red, white and pink poinsettias to raise money for future projects.

Starting next week, the Gothenburg FFA is hosting a coin, clothing and food drive. They need winter apparel for kids and teenagers. Their monetary goal is $5,000. Items brought to the Gothenburg clothing drive will also help people in Cozad and Lexington.

The Gothenburg FFA chapter is an option for kids interested in horticulture.

“FFA member volunteers for many events in this community, and it binds us all together,” said Kara Waskowiak, member of FFA. “All the money from the greenhouse goes back into the greenhouse. The leftover funds go into scholarships. Even with all our other food drives and clothes drives, if anyone needs a helping hand, FFA is always there.”

In the spring, the Gothenburg FFA chapter also uses their greenhouse to sell annuals and perennials.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCAA Ball
Match times, broadcasts set for NCAA volleyball regionals
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath, Third Runner Up Miss Rodeo America
Nebraska Rodeo Queen shines on National stage
Omaha man killed after home invasion was reported in suburbs
Six Omicron variant cases confirmed in Nebraska
Omicron Variant rears ugly head in Nebraska

Latest News

Sherriff Cramer is looking to increase the safety of the detention center, its staff and the...
Body scanners approved for Lincoln County Detention Center
Two second-year nursing students were awarded $500 scholarships.
Veteran organization donates two nursing scholarships
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-5-2021
A gradual warmup as we start the workweek; still dry with some sun
Comedian John Mulaney announced he's coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center next April for his...
Comedian John Mulaney announces Omaha destination for nationwide tour