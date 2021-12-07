Gothenburg Future Farmers of America plant holiday cheer

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - This holiday season, the Future Farmers of America chapter at Gothenburg High School is selling red, white and pink poinsettias to raise money for future projects.

Starting next week, the Gothenburg FFA is hosting a coin, clothing and food drive. They need winter apparel for kids and teenagers. Their monetary goal is $5,000. Items brought to the Gothenburg clothing drive will also help people in Cozad and Lexington.

The Gothenburg FFA chapter is an option for kids interested in horticulture.

“FFA member volunteers for many events in this community, and it binds us all together,” said Kara Waskowiak, member of FFA. “All the money from the greenhouse goes back into the greenhouse. The leftover funds go into scholarships. Even with all our other food drives and clothes drives, if anyone needs a helping hand, FFA is always there.”

In the spring, the Gothenburg FFA chapter also uses their greenhouse to sell annuals and perennials.

