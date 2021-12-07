Huskers Host Michigan in Big Ten Home Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team makes its only home appearance in a three-week span Tuesday night, as the Huskers welcome Michigan to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Huskers’ Big Ten home opener. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the matchup will be on ESPN2 and on the Huskers Radio Network. A limited number of tickets are available for the contest by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Huskers (5-4) look to snap a two-game losing streak following a 68-55 loss at Indiana on Saturday. The Huskers got off to a quick start, building an early double-figure lead, but cold shooting from beyond the 3-point line proved costly. NU went 5-of-22 from beyond the arc, including 1-of-16 at one point, but was still within striking distance with 6:00 left before Indiana pulled away. Alonzo Verge Jr. led NU with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists, but was the only Husker in double figures, as NU was held to 38 percent shooting.

The Huskers will need another strong performance as Michigan (5-3) comes to town following a 72-58 win over San Diego State on Saturday. Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds to pace three Wolverines in double figures. Michigan shot 47 percent from the field, including 11-of-20 from 3-point range against SDSU.

Tuesday’s game features two of the Big Ten’s best freshmen in Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens and Michigan’s Caleb Houstan. McGowens is averaging team-bests in both scoring (17.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg), as he leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring and is second in rebounding. Houstan, a preseason All-Big Ten selection, is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and had 17 points in Michigan’s win over the Aztecs on Saturday.

