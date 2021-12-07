Advertisement

North Platte Community Playhouse Canteen Room undergoes renovation project

North Platte Community Playhouse's Patty Birch Room under construction.
North Platte Community Playhouse's Patty Birch Room under construction.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse is among the 70 non-profit organizations that will be benefiting from this year’s Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation year-end giving campaign.

The Canteen Room, formerly known as the Patty Birch Room, is undergoing a major renovation project that will convert the space into a community meeting room.

Community Playhouse board members said the community is in need of venues for meetings and receptions.

“It will be a beautiful room and reasonable to rent, and I think families will find it to be attractive for their purposes,” said Playhouse board chairman Stuart Shepherd.

The $750,000 renovation project also calls for improvements to the ticketing area, as well as the theater.

“We are currently building new kiosks so people can come in the Canteen doors, get their tickets and then come on through into the theater and this will eliminate the crowding that happens sometimes in this ticket area,” Shepherd said. “We’re had a business out here this week to help us with some lighting, so that’s probably a $250,000 renovation project. But, we’re an old historical building and we need to constantly keep working on it and make sure that everything is safe for the community to use, so that will be the next area that we are working on.”

