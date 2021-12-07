Advertisement

State test scores highlight importance of in-person learning

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Education released the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System results that provide insight into how students, who tested, are performing academically as part of its statewide COVID-19 recovery efforts.

North Platte Public Schools released its state assessment results during Monday night’s school board meeting

The report shows 50% of students in grades three through eight performed above the state average of 46% percent in math and 48% of students were proficient in English, which is on par with the state average.

Juniors who took the ACT had a composite score of 17.

“According to the most recent report from ACT, there is 14 states total that administer the All Junior ACT and more than 80% of the students in Nebraska had the highest average composite score, compared to all of the rest of those states,” said Vikki Carlson, secondary teaching and learning director. “I know seeing the composite score there many of you may be thinking that is low, we do believe that is due to the pandemic impact.”

The board also discussed the search for a new superintendent. The board will begin vetting candidates this week. The board plans to announce Dr. Ron Hanson’s successor on Dec. 17.

