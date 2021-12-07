Advertisement

Veteran organization donates two nursing scholarships

Mid-Plains Community College
Two second-year nursing students were awarded $500 scholarships.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local veteran organization is encouraging the next generation of healthcare workers by supporting them financially. Members of the local Forty and Eight Military Organization donated two scholarships to nursing students at Mid-Plains Community College on Monday.

Back in 1943, the Forty and Eight Organization’s main imitative was to eliminate leprosy. Their efforts were successful, so now they are focused on building up the future of the medical industry.

“We hope to encourage young people who are going into the nursing profession to stay in school and get their degree,” said Richard Colson, Forty and Eight Officer.

Two second-year nursing students were awarded $500 scholarships.

