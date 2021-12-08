Advertisement

Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Department, before his murder in 1995.(Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement officials in Arizona are coordinating with Lincoln Police to help solve a cold case murder from 26 years ago.

The Coconino County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office said that it was seeking information about the death of Robert Bresson. Deputies said that his body was discovered on Oct. 5, 1995, buried in a rural area along Forest Service Road 418 northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz. Bresson’s remains were identified through DNA testing in 2016.

Officials believe that Bresson was last seen in Why, Ariz., around the spring of 1995. They also believe he had ties to Lincoln and Independence, Iowa.

Bresson would have been 56-years-old when he was killed.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 and ask for Detective Meyer.

KCRG contributed to this report.

