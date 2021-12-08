Brady Boys look to keep rolling while Sutherland looks for their first win

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady Eagles come into the game against Sutherland with a 1-0 record after they opened their season with a win over Garden County. Sutherland comes into the match up 0-2 on the season after dropping their first two games to Mullen and Saint Pat’s. So as Brady looks to keep rolling Sutherland looks for their first win of the season.

Sutherland ball and it’s Chance Elwood who will pass to Jackson Sinsel outside the paint. Sinsel drains the three to put three on the board for the Sailors.

Brady with the ball now, Shane Most is under the rim to get the rebound from the shot by Dillon Miller. Most gets the rebound and makes the basket, putting two points on the board for the Eagles.

Sutherland with the ball back and Harmon Johnsen finds Elwood wide open, he takes the shot and puts Sutherland in the lead 5-4.

Eagles ball, Dillon Miller finds Most outside the arc and Most will drain the three and Brady gets the lead back.

In the Fourth Quarter, Miller is going to find Cooper Franzen in the corner and he hits another three for Brady.

The Brady Eagles will go on to get the win over Sutherland tonight 54-39. Brady will improve to 2-0 on the season while Sutherland will fall to 0-3. Brady will be back in action on the at Paxton Friday the 10th. The Sutherland Sailors will play at home Friday the 10th against Sandhills Valley.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.