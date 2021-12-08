Brief warmth spell for the day on Wednesday with snow entering the region Thursday and Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning on Wednesday, temperatures were really cold with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures were in the mid 10s to low 20s with wind speeds out of the south and west about 5 to 10 mph.

Very cold temperatures to start the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be on slight warming spell with temperatures being in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds out of the south and west about 5 to 15 mph. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be in the headlines today. This brief warming spell is caused by a an area of high pressure system that has slid to the south and east, allowing for the area to see slightly above average conditions.

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions with slightly above average conditions (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the day on Thursday, our pattern starts to change with a cold front sweeping through the area Thursday morning in to the afternoon. This will allow for temperatures to drop throughout the day. Thursday’s high temperatures will be occuring in the morning. After the cold front has pushed through, a high pressure system will be positioned to our north and west, ushering in colder air and moisture with it. Then, an area of low pressure will be devloping to the southwest of the area. This will give us a good likelihood of seeing some snowfall impacting the region Thursday into Friday.

A pattern change to occur Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

The National Weather Service has put the north and west portions of our region under a Winter Storm Watch. This watch is in effect starting Thursday 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST until 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST Friday. This means that conditions will be favorable for accumulating snow for the region within the next couple of days.

A Winter Storm Watch effective starting Thursday and ending on Friday (Andre Brooks)

During this event, with a blend of model guidance, the thinking is that the I-80 corridor with 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches for the Southwest Sandhills and 6 to 10 inches for the Northern Sandhills. This is a developing situation and any deviation of the track of the low could result in changes of accumulations. Stay tuned in with the latest information. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s with breezy conditions with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting upwards to 30 to 40 mph at times.

Snowfall forecasts for the region Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.