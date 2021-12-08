Eagles and Sailors both search for their first win of 21-22 Season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Both the Brady Eagles and the Sutherland Sailors come into tonight’s game looking for their first win of the season. The Brady Eagles dropped their first game of the season to the Garden County Eagles and Sutherland lost their first two to the Mullen Broncos and the Saint Pat’s Irish. One would walk away from this game with a game in the win column.

Sutherland with the ball and it’s Cydnie Wilson with the pass to Faith Stewart. Stewart will pass it back to Wilson under the rim and she’ll shoot making it 2-0 Sailors.

Sutherland with the ball again and it’s Stewart with the rebound and she passes to Mataya Roberts who goes for the layup, and just like that the Sailors go up by 4 early.

Brady with the ball now and they’ll take advantage. Kloey Corrigan will shoot but it’s no good. Her teammate Carra Terry is there with the rebound and she’s going to put two points on the board for the Eagles. After the shot by Terry Sutherland’s Roberts is under the hoop to get the rebound for Sutherland. Roberts will pass to Wilson and she’ll drive the court and shoot the layup and it’s good.

Sutherland ball, Mckenna Bliss passes to Stewart who is outside the arc. Steward shoots from downtown and made the three pointer with ease.

The Lady Sailors will pick up their first win of the season over the Brady Eagles. They will move to 1-2 on the season while the Eagles fall to 0-2. Sutherland will be back in action on Friday the 10th at home against Sandhills Valley. The Lady Eagles will be back in action Friday the 10th on the road at Paxton.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.