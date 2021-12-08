Advertisement

North Platte’s city council says “yes” to Sustainable Beef, LLC

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s city council unanimously gave the green light to what some have deemed “the greatest opportunity in the history of North Platte.”

The eight member panel approved the redevelopment plan for Sustainable Beef, LLC’s meat packing plant Tuesday. The plant consists of purchasing the retired sewer lagoon on the city’s southeast side where the $325 million plant will be built.

The project comes after more than a year of planning and discussion. Plans to build the plant were made public on March 18 where several Nebraska cattlemen and Westco Cooperative and Sustainable Beef, LLC CEO David Briggs officially made the announcement during a press conference at the Prairie Arts Center.

Briggs said the plant will process 1,500 head a day and generate a robust $1 billion economic impact for the region a year, according to Creighton University economist Ernie Gross.

Tuesday’s vote also clears the way to purchase the 80-acre retired lagoon south of the wastewater treatment facility for $142,000 and secure $21.5 million in tax increment financing (TIF), $18 million of which will be used for road maintenance and construction of the facility.

Briggs hopes to break ground in the first quarter of 2022 and anticipates a two-year construction time-frame.

Sustainable Beef, LLC will meet with the Community Redevelopment Authority next month to finalize the terms and conditions of the contract.

