Increase of clouds through the area Thursday with some snowfall for portions of the area Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the morning on Thursday, temperatures were in the low 30s to the low 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. The winds were out of the north and west ahead of the cold front that will be swinging through later Thursday. Wind speeds were at about 5 to 15 mph.

Cold start of the day with sunny to partly cloudy conditions (Andre Brooks)

The big story for the next couple of days is that a winter storm will be moving through the area Thursday into Friday. The recipe goes as follows. The cold front will be going through the area Thursday afternoon into the evening. This will drop temperatures into the upper 30s to mid 40s by the afternoon hours. Then an area of high pressure will be setting up shop to our north and west, thus allowing for moisture and precipitation to increase. Throughout the evening and overnight, the temperatures will drop way below freezing, changing all preciptation to snow.

Moisture and preciptation increasing throughout the day Thursday across the area (Andre Brooks)

Portions of the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory and this is in effect until 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST according to the National Weather Service. 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in the purple shaded region with locally higher amounts. The North Platte area aand the interstate 80 corridor could see upwards of 1 inch of snow. This is still evolving and we will keep you posted on any updates.

Winter weather advisory for the regions shaded in purple (Andre Brooks)

Snowfall accumulations for the area through Friday evening (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures and conditions rebound back into the 40s and 50s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions due to an area of high pressure building into the area.

