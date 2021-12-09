Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City

CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday the City Council of Curtis, Nebraska considered the third and final reading of an ordinance that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. On the third and final vote, only one council member was in favor of the ordinance. Officially, the ordinance died for a lack of a second to Councilman Joel Chancellor’s motion to pass the ordinance on the third and final reading.

Before the vote, and before many in attendance spoke during public comment, Curtis City Attorney Jon Schroeder shared his findings with the city council. Prior to the meeting, Schroeder had reached out to G. Michael Fenner, Emeritus Professor of Constitutional Law at Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, seeking to obtain a legal opinion on the constitutionality of the ordinance. In response, Professor Fenner wrote a letter to Schroeder taking the position the ordinance was unconstitutional and in violation of “the core holding of Roe v. Wade, that there is a right to an abortion.” In his letter, Fenner wrote, “As individuals, we may not like abortion, we may think it is wrong, and we may believe that Roe v. Wade is bad law. But it is the law.”

In addition to Fenner’s letter, Schroeder pointed out the statements which were made in Sunday’s edition of the Omaha World-Herald which quoted the views of several law professors on the constitutionality of the ordinances. One view given was that of Law, Professor Eric Beger, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Berger claimed to outlaw abortion was “clearly unconstitutional” but argued that “If the Court were to overrule Roe and Casey, then a local ordinance outlawing abortion would not violate the U.S. Constitution.” In the same article Law Professor Anthony Schutz, who was highly praised by Schroeder, called the enforceability of the proposed ordinance “far-fetched” claiming that cities like Curtis lack the authority to regulate abortion.

In the end, Schroeder cast his support behind the voices like Fenner and Schutz recommending against the proposed ordinance on grounds that it was unconstitutional and that it could open up the city for costly litigation.

Councilman Jerrod Burke, who was the most vocal against the ordinance, shared,

“I get it. We’re talking about lives and money. That’s a sad state of affairs. But when you’re talking about legalities and the survivability of the city, you know, that’s kind of the weight on our shoulders.”

The American Civil Liberty Union of Nebraska also submitted a letter against the ordinance. In that letter, the ACLU argued that the Supreme Court, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), “ultimately held that pre-viability, restrictions on abortion may not impose an ‘undue burden’ on a woman’s right to an abortion” calling any pre-viability restriction creating an “undue burden” to be “unconstitutional.” With a slight nod to the Mississippi case the ACLU wrote, “Although cases are pending before the Supreme Court, the law remains clear that a state, and certainly not a town or village, cannot ban abortion pre-viability.”

That was not the only view presented, however.

Mark Lee Dickson, Director with Right to Life of East Texas and Founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, argued that out of the 42 cities which have passed ordinances outlawing abortion, in every city facing a legal challenge, the initiative has survived with its ban on abortion left intact. Dickson pushed back against the idea that the right to abortion was in the Constitution and argued the idea that Roe v. Wade was the “law of the land.” In making his case Dickson pointed out that one of Biden’s campaign promises was to “pass legislation making Roe the law of the land.” Dickson further argued,

“If Roe v. Wade (1973) were truly the law of the land then no pre-viability abortion bans would have been successfully passed and upheld over the last 48 years.”

Jaylem Durousseau, who serves as the Midwest Regional Coordinator for Students For Life of America, read a letter from Constitutional Attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell - the former Texas Solicitor General and the brainchild of the private enforcement mechanism of the Texas Heartbeat Act. In his letter Mitchell called Fenner’s objections “groundless” and argued that the Supreme Court held in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) that States may “regulate and restrict aboriton so long as they refrain from imposing an ‘undue burden’ on women who abort their pregnancies.” According to Mitchell, the “proposed abortion ban in Curits cannot and will not impose an ‘undue burden’ on anyone because there are no abortion providers operating in Curtis, so the ordinance will not affect access to abortion in any way.” In the letter Mitchell argued that since Curtis has no abortion providers “there is no one who will have standing to file a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the ordinance.” Mitchell concluded his letter saying, “The proposed ordinance is entirely consistent with existing Supreme Court precedent, and neither the ACLU nor Professor Fenner even attempts to explain how the proposed abortion ban will impose an ‘undue burden’ on any woman who seeks to abort her pregnancy.”

From the very beginning Mitchell had offered to represent the city at no cost to the city or taxpayers for any litigation which resulted in the passage of the proposed ordinance. While Councilman Burke had originally raised concerns regarding Mitchell not being licensed to practice law in Nebraska, Mitchell addressed those concerns by stating that he had already lined up local counsel who would assist him Pro hac vice. That local counsel was Attorney Andrew M. Bath. Bath currently serves as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel to the Thomas More Society - a national public interest law firm with offices in Omaha.

Despite the presentation of many arguments on both sides of the debate, the night ended with the realization that the City of Curtis, known as Nebraska’s Easter City, had become the first city council in the state to reject an ordinance outlawing abortion.

“The Curtis City Council had the simple task of standing up for the most vulnerable of all people and chose to see dollar signs instead. I am so sad and disappointed in the majority of our city councilmen.” Meyers continued, “I have faith and hope that other cities who are blessed to get this opportunity will have a more positive outcome.”

After the council meeting, the lone council member who voted in favor of the ordinance walked out with his head held low, disappointed in the outcome of the night’s meeting. Despite the loss, Chancellor shared, “I was just glad to stand up for the unborn babies. And I just wish Curtis, as the Easter City, would have been able to stand up for it.” Chancellor continued, “I understand everybody being scared of the legalities and being sued and so on, but we had an offer for free representation and I just trusted in that and trusted in the Lord, but we lost this one. So keep praying about it.”

