Advertisement

‘Serial stowaway’ found fit for trial

Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.
Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.(Source: WBBM/Tom Gianni via CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) – A woman described as a “serial stowaway” has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at major airports like Chicago O’Hare for trying to sneak onto planes.

Hartman confessed to having slipped onto about 30 flights over the past two decades.

She was reportedly able to blend into crowds of passengers during the boarding process.

While Hartman claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a Chicago judge refused to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.

Hartman is set to go to court Jan. 27 to answer to multiple charges, including sneaking onto a flight to London in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties
KNOP Snowfall Potential 12-8-2021
Another warm and mainly dry day before some snow Friday
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
North Platte's city councii unanimously approves redevelopment plan for Sustainable Beef, LLC...
North Platte’s city council says “yes” to Sustainable Beef, LLC

Latest News

FILE - Director of State Operations James Malatras listens to comments during a cabinet...
Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
FILE - A traffic light changes outside the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, early...
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
Winter weather advisory for the regions shaded in purple
Increase of clouds through the area Thursday with some snowfall for portions of the area Friday