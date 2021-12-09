Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A high school basketball coach is defending her players after the team ended a game with a 106-11 victory.

According to WMTV, six players scored in the double-digits for Verona Area High School’s girls basketball team, three of them outscoring their opponent’s entire squad.

A tweet celebrating the win listed the six Wildcats who racked up at least ten points and pointed out that every member of the team put the ball through the net at least once.

Wildcats’ head coach Angie Murphy said in a statement that her squad meant no disrespect to the other team and denied that Wildcats players were trying to run up the score.

“My girls are a great bunch of girls, and it is an honor to be their coach,” Murphy wrote.

According to Murphy, her players only pressed during the first half and stopped doing so after that. She added that the team also switched to “five-in and five-out” substitutions after halftime.

Such a lopsided win came with some criticism; however, with one person replying to the team’s Twitter account by wondering if the players could have used the time to work on their passing and footwork during the game and noting that other sports have a mercy rule.

Murphy took exception to the comment, complimenting the way her team played throughout the game and saying her coaching staff would never tell the players to lay off the gas in a game.

Her tweet went on to imply that she felt the opposing players were not hustling on their end.

The school district from the opposing team released the following statement in response to the game:

With respect to the Janesville Parker girls basketball game versus Verona High School last night, we recognize that in all athletics, you will win some games, and you will lose some games. The Viking girls team is persevering through injuries and illness, working hard to improve through difficult situations. Anyone can see the score of last night’s game and can make their own opinion of its appropriateness.

The more important thing to remember is how the coaches and the team respond to a game -- lessons learned, finding areas where they may improve. We are proud to be able to field a team for girls basketball at both of our high schools, and these Viking student-athletes have heart and a desire to improve. And that is the most important thing about high school sports/clubs. It is not about the win/loss record, but recognizing that the skills, traits, and characteristics students learn by participating will serve them well in career, college, and life--making them better community members long after their high school days are over.

