Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
KNoP Snow Potential 12-9-2021
Light snow possible Friday along with cold air
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties

Latest News

The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response briefing; Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on virus’ animal origins
There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday...
Scattered snowfall seen in western Nebraska
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead