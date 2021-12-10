Lexington wrestling vs. GI Northwest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Minutemen girls and boys wrestling teams competed at home against Grand Island Northwest in a dual event Thursday.

The girls won their matchup 60-12. The first six matches and 36 points of the event were given to Lexington via forfeit. That is half of the points available, all but assuring a win. The team did go 4-2 on the floor in bouts that did take place.

Results of the boys matchup were not immediately available.

Next contests:

Lexington girls wrestling @ Crete starting at 9 a.m.

Lexington boys wrestling @ Colby (KS). Time is TBD.

