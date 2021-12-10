Advertisement

Lexington wrestling vs. GI Northwest

lex
lex(colton)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Minutemen girls and boys wrestling teams competed at home against Grand Island Northwest in a dual event Thursday.

The girls won their matchup 60-12. The first six matches and 36 points of the event were given to Lexington via forfeit. That is half of the points available, all but assuring a win. The team did go 4-2 on the floor in bouts that did take place.

Results of the boys matchup were not immediately available.

Next contests:

Lexington girls wrestling @ Crete starting at 9 a.m.

Lexington boys wrestling @ Colby (KS). Time is TBD.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties
Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach
Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
KNoP Snow Potential 12-9-2021
Light snow possible Friday along with cold air
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death

Latest News

Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach
Brady vs. Sutherland Boy's Basketball
Brady Boys look to keep rolling while Sutherland looks for their first win
Brady vs. Sutherland Girl's Basketball
Eagles and Sailors both search for their first win of 21-22 Season
Brady vs. Sutherland Girl's Highlights
Brady vs. Sutherland Girl's Highlights