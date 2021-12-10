Advertisement

Sandhills/Thedford defeats Wallace on the road in a fourth quarter nail biter

Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knights who were 2-0 on the season traveled to Wallace to take on the 0-2 Wildcats. While the Knights look to remain perfect on the season the Wildcats are looking for their first win of the season.

Picking up in the fourth quarter where the Knights have the ball, Cylee Jameson passes to Tenley Rasmussen who is under the rim and she’ll get the basket good for two. The score is now 37-31.

Wallace with the ball now and the shot from Reagan Pelster is no good, but Ainsley Strawder is there for the rebound and the bucket. Knights still lead by a score of 37-33.

The Wildcats are still looking to close the gap with the Knights. Wallace’s Mariah Gardner’s three pointer attempt was no good but her teammate Karlie Finley gets the rebound and finds the hoop. It would be a close fourth quarter in Wallace.

Wallace with a late push to try and win the game, Kendyl Flaming passes down the court to Finley for two but it wouldn’t be enough to take it all. Sandhills/Thedford will walk away with this one victorious and keep their perfect record in tact.

Sandhills/Thedford will be back in action on the road December the 10th against North Central. Wallace’s next game will be on the road at Hyannis on December the 10th.

