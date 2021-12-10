Advertisement

Scattered snowfall seen in western Nebraska

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday morning.

This snowfall will continue throughout the rest of the late Friday morning hours into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s in some spots. Winds could gusts upwards to 30 mph in some spots.

