Scattered snowfall seen in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday morning.

There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday morning. (NBC Nebraska 2)

This snowfall will continue throughout the rest of the late Friday morning hours into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s in some spots. Winds could gusts upwards to 30 mph in some spots.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.