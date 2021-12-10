Advertisement

Some snow to occur Friday with a warmup during the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the morning hours on Friday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to low 30s with overcast skies and some snow showers moving hrough the area. The winds were out of the north and east about 10 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

Scattered snow showers are impacting the region Friday morning
Scattered snow showers are impacting the region Friday morning(Andre Brooks)

This snowfall will continue throughout the rest of the late Friday morning hours into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s in some spots. Winds could gusts upwards to 30 mph in some spots.

Scattered snow showers to continue throughout the area
Scattered snow showers to continue throughout the area(Andre Brooks)

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the Mullen-Thedford corridor until 6 p.m. CST. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible in these regions. North Platte and the interstate 80 corridor still has a chance of seeing some accumulations. A trace to half inch of snow are possible for this region.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern portions of the area
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern portions of the area(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, a rebound in temperatures are expected as an area of high pressure that is aiding in he snowfall will shift southeastward, allowing for resurgence in temperatures and also conditions. Highs during the day on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s with sunny skies, and on Sunday, those sunny skies will continue with temperatures now being in the low to mid 50s.

A rebound in temperatures for the weekend ahead
A rebound in temperatures for the weekend ahead(Andre Brooks)

