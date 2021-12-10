Advertisement

Thursday Night Basketball: Saint Pats vs. Maxwell

The Irish of Saint Pats take on the Hershey Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 11. Maxwell faces Paxton Tigers next week on Friday, December 17.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The fighting Irish of Saint Pats took on the Maxwell Wildcats. The Lady Irish held onto their lead in the second half of the game. The Maxwell girls tried their best to close the gap. Each possession the fighting Irish played smart by finding openings and taking their shots.

Final Score: Saint Pats 50 – Maxwell 28

The boy’s game started off slow, but things sped up quickly. The Irish get the jump ball, but it takes a while for either team to get on the board.

We have a team effort from the Irish getting the ball to the hole, and it’s Caleb Munson who finishes it off. Irish Jack Hess shoots from behind the arch, but it bounces off the rim. Brecken Erickson gets the rebound and goes for the lay up, but it’s no good. Then Jack comes back in to assist and sink it for two.

The Irish of Saint Pats takes on the Hershey Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Maxwell faces the Paxton Tigers next week on Friday, December 17.

