Wallace defeats Sandhills/Thedford to improve to 3-0 on the season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wallace Wildcats faced off against the Sandhill/Thedford Knights at home in a battle of unbeatens. Both the Wildcats and the Knights came into this match up with 2-0 records, but one would leave with a game in the loss column.

Wallace with the ball to start eh game and Kolton Hager passes it to Alec Messersmith and the Wildcats will go out in front early with a 2-0 lead.

Knights with the ball now, Andrew Furrow will pass to Drew McIntosh, they’ll go around the horn to Connor Cooksley and then to Dane Pokorny. Pokorny will shoot and that ties the game at two.

Wallace looking to increase their lead and Trey Robertson is under the rim to get the rebound and he’ll hand the ball off to Hager who is outside the paint. Hager goes for the three and he’ll drain it.

Sandhills/Thedford ball, McIntosh drives to the rim and gets this one himself.

The Wallace Wildcats would go on to win this one by a score of 50-42. Wallace will move to 3-0 on the season and will be back in action on the road December 10th against Hyannis. The Knights will move to 2-1 on the season and will be on the road December 10th against North Central.

