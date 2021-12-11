Advertisement

Autopsy: Heat main factor in Omaha football player’s death

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during Omaha South High School football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.(Courtesy photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an autopsy showed that excessive heat was the main factor in an Omaha high school football player’s death during practice in August.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine tells the Omaha World-Herald that the autopsy showed the primary cause of death as hyperthermia. But Kleine says it also showed 16-year-old Drake Geiger suffered from heart problems that contributed to his death.

Geiger had been practicing with the Omaha South football team the afternoon of Aug. 10 when he collapsed. The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time Geiger collapsed, and the National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for the day.

