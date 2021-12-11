Advertisement

A cold and clear Saturday night with a mildier and sunny Sunday ahead

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the afternoon hours of Saturday, temperatures were cold across the region with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 40s. The wind speeds were out of the south and west at 5 to 25mph with gusts upwards to 30 to 40 mph in some spots.

Cold temperatures for the region Saturday afternoon
Cold temperatures for the region Saturday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures overnight across the region will be in the upper 10s to the low 20s with clwear to partly cloudy skies and winds dying down to about 5 to 10 mph.

Cold temperatures to invade the region overnight Saturday
Cold temperatures to invade the region overnight Saturday(Andre Brooks)

The reason why the area has seen sunny and cool conditions is because of an area of high pressure, and this high presusre is mvoing slowly towards the east, bringing in the southerly flow in the region. This high pressure will be continue to move eastward through the rest of the weekend into the early portions of the week coming up.

High pressure dominating the weather forecast Saturday into early week
High pressure dominating the weather forecast Saturday into early week(Andre Brooks)

With this high pressure moving slowly eastward, this will cause for the rebound in temperatures Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the south about 5 to 15 mph. During the day on Monday and Tuesday, little changes will be made in the temperatures and conditions.

Mildier and sunny Sunday ahead for the region
Mildier and sunny Sunday ahead for the region(Andre Brooks)
Mildier end of the weekend into early next week with sunny to mostly sunny conditions
Mildier end of the weekend into early next week with sunny to mostly sunny conditions(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
LIVE: Biden remarks on deadly storm outbreak; Storms may have killed at least 70 people, Ky. gov. says
Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday...
Scattered snowfall seen in western Nebraska
Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford
Sandhills/Thedford defeats Wallace on the road in a fourth quarter nail biter

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-10-2021
After snow exits, quickly back to warm and dry pattern
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern portions of the area
Some snow to occur Friday with a warmup during the weekend
Winter weather advisory for the regions shaded in purple
Increase of clouds through the area Thursday with some snowfall for portions of the area Friday
A Winter Storm Watch effective starting Thursday and ending on Friday
Brief warm spell for Wednesday with snow entering the region Thursday and Friday