A cold and clear Saturday night with a mildier and sunny Sunday ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the afternoon hours of Saturday, temperatures were cold across the region with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 40s. The wind speeds were out of the south and west at 5 to 25mph with gusts upwards to 30 to 40 mph in some spots.

Cold temperatures for the region Saturday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures overnight across the region will be in the upper 10s to the low 20s with clwear to partly cloudy skies and winds dying down to about 5 to 10 mph.

Cold temperatures to invade the region overnight Saturday (Andre Brooks)

The reason why the area has seen sunny and cool conditions is because of an area of high pressure, and this high presusre is mvoing slowly towards the east, bringing in the southerly flow in the region. This high pressure will be continue to move eastward through the rest of the weekend into the early portions of the week coming up.

High pressure dominating the weather forecast Saturday into early week (Andre Brooks)

With this high pressure moving slowly eastward, this will cause for the rebound in temperatures Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the south about 5 to 15 mph. During the day on Monday and Tuesday, little changes will be made in the temperatures and conditions.

Mildier and sunny Sunday ahead for the region (Andre Brooks)

Mildier end of the weekend into early next week with sunny to mostly sunny conditions (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.