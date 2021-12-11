Advertisement

Council member bringing Nebraska-based coffee chain to S.C.

Taste test: Scooter’s Coffee preparing for fall flavors
(tcw-wbtv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Nebraska-based coffee shop chain is coming to South Carolina. Richland County Council member Joe Walker III and business partner Andrew Reed plan to bring 25 Scooter’s Coffee locations to the state.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 and is based in Nebraska. There are more than 300 Scooter’s locations across 21 states. Walker told The State newspaper that he has rights to bring the franchise to Richland, Orangeburg and Sumter counties in the Midlands area; and to Pickens, Anderson and Oconee counties in the Upstate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
LIVE: Biden remarks on deadly storm outbreak; Storms may have killed at least 70 people, Ky. gov. says
Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday...
Scattered snowfall seen in western Nebraska
Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford
Sandhills/Thedford defeats Wallace on the road in a fourth quarter nail biter

Latest News

Mildier end of the weekend into early next week with sunny to mostly sunny conditions
A cold and clear Saturday night with a mildier and sunny Sunday ahead
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Autopsy: Heat main factor in Omaha football player’s death
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents, cruiser hit