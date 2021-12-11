Cozad gets a win at home while Hershey still searches for their first win

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers went on the road to Cozad to take on the Haymakers. The Panthers were still looking for their first win of the season, while the Haymakers look to put yet another game in the win column.

Hershey will have the ball to start the game and Aiden George will pass to Austin Zachry and just like that the Panthers go up 3-0.

Haymakers get their turn, Nolan Wetovick to Jacob Weatherly and Weatherly finds the hoop. 5-3 Hershey still leads.

Cozad will get the ball back it’s Weatherly again with the rebound, but he won’t keep it he’ll flip it to Nathan Engel who’s under the rim. It would then be a tie game between the Haymakers and the Panthers.

Hershey with the ball, Cooper Hill with the pass to Garrett Brannan outside the paint and Brannan will drain the three.

The Panthers will get the ball back and George with the bounce pass to Hill and Hill makes his two pointer look easy.

But it’s the Haymakers who walk away from this match up with the 52-47 win over the Panthers. Hershey will fall to 0-3 on the season and will be back in action Saturday December 11th at Saint Pat’s. Cozad will remain perfect on the season and will travel to Valentine Saturday December 11th for their next match up.

