Advertisement

Cozad gets a win at home while Hershey still searches for their first win

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers went on the road to Cozad to take on the Haymakers. The Panthers were still looking for their first win of the season, while the Haymakers look to put yet another game in the win column.

Hershey will have the ball to start the game and Aiden George will pass to Austin Zachry and just like that the Panthers go up 3-0.

Haymakers get their turn, Nolan Wetovick to Jacob Weatherly and Weatherly finds the hoop. 5-3 Hershey still leads.

Cozad will get the ball back it’s Weatherly again with the rebound, but he won’t keep it he’ll flip it to Nathan Engel who’s under the rim. It would then be a tie game between the Haymakers and the Panthers.

Hershey with the ball, Cooper Hill with the pass to Garrett Brannan outside the paint and Brannan will drain the three.

The Panthers will get the ball back and George with the bounce pass to Hill and Hill makes his two pointer look easy.

But it’s the Haymakers who walk away from this match up with the 52-47 win over the Panthers. Hershey will fall to 0-3 on the season and will be back in action Saturday December 11th at Saint Pat’s. Cozad will remain perfect on the season and will travel to Valentine Saturday December 11th for their next match up.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-10-2021
After snow exits, quickly back to warm and dry pattern
The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Kade Mohr
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kade Mohr
npcc lamar
NPCC women rally from down 20 to beat Lamar 73-68
NPCC WBK vs Lamar
NPCC WBK vs Lamar
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kade Mohr
Friday Night Sports Hero Kade Mohr