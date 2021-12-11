Fifth graders graduate from D.A.R.E. program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program gives students the courage to stand on their beliefs. On Dec. 10, 25 students graduated from the DARE program at Cody Elementary.

“It is a good program to teach kids to say no to drugs, but it is also good for identifying decision making skills,” said North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder. “We talk about bullying, peer pressure, and surrounding yourself with the right people. The D.A.R.E. program is important at this age because they are going through a lot. It’s good for them to know they are not alone and there are people there.”

The students worked for 10 weeks with Officer Elder learning about drug resistance education and decision-making skills to make safe and responsible choices. The D.A.R.E. program prepares students to be good citizens and guides their ability to make wise choices for a better future.

“I learned a lot of resistance strategy, stress and how to communicate clearly with other and stand up against drugs and alcohol,” said D.A.R.E. Graduate Kyen Schroeder. “I appreciate Officer Elder. He made the lessons fun and interactive.”

Our Redeemer Lutheran School and Lincoln Elementary are scheduled to host their D.A.R.E. graduations next week.

