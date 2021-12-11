Advertisement

Fifth graders graduate from D.A.R.E. program

Cody Elementary
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program gives students the courage to stand on their beliefs. On Dec. 10, 25 students graduated from the DARE program at Cody Elementary.

“It is a good program to teach kids to say no to drugs, but it is also good for identifying decision making skills,” said North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder. “We talk about bullying, peer pressure, and surrounding yourself with the right people. The D.A.R.E. program is important at this age because they are going through a lot. It’s good for them to know they are not alone and there are people there.”

The students worked for 10 weeks with Officer Elder learning about drug resistance education and decision-making skills to make safe and responsible choices. The D.A.R.E. program prepares students to be good citizens and guides their ability to make wise choices for a better future.

“I learned a lot of resistance strategy, stress and how to communicate clearly with other and stand up against drugs and alcohol,” said D.A.R.E. Graduate Kyen Schroeder. “I appreciate Officer Elder. He made the lessons fun and interactive.”

Our Redeemer Lutheran School and Lincoln Elementary are scheduled to host their D.A.R.E. graduations next week.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-10-2021
After snow exits, quickly back to warm and dry pattern
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-10-2021
After snow exits, quickly back to warm and dry pattern
D.A.R.E. Program Graduation
DARE program graduation
Mailbox Auction
Habitat Humanity Mailbox Auction
There’s snow in western Nebraska. Scattered snow showers have impacted the region since Friday...
Scattered snowfall seen in western Nebraska