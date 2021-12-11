Advertisement

First-time Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award

Press Release
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Lifespan Health Services has selected Maria Lein as the recipient of the 2021 Community Health Worker (CHW) Making a Difference Award. This first-time CHW Making a Difference award is presented to a CHW who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork, and service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lein assisted with COVID-19 screenings, provided interpretation services, assisted in vaccination clinics and outreach, helped others locate face coverings, and helped provide translation to those with limited or no English proficiency so they could better understand quarantine and isolation guidelines.

The award was presented on December 10 at 1:00 p.m. DHHS staff presented the award in person at the office of the West Central District Health Department in North Platte. The presentation was shared via live stream on WCDHD’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/wcdhd) where you see it.

