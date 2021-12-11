Friday Night Sports Hero: Kade Mohr

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Senior Kade Mohr competes on the football field and basketball court for the Bulldogs. Having just wrapped up a successful Senior Football Season Kade is now transitioning into his Senior Season on the basketball court. Kade says there are many lessons that he takes from his time playing football that translate over into basketball and vice versa. One of the main lesson Kade has learned is how sweet it is when your hard work pays off.

“If you work hard it pays off because our freshman year we were 1-8 and then all the way up to our Senior Year we were 7-4 and it just shows you that hard work pays off,” explains Mohr on his football career at North Platte.

Not only has Kade with technique and fundamentals has Kade grown since his Freshman Year, he’s also grown as a person.

‘When I was a freshman I was really always complaining about the refs, always super weak minded, but now that I’m a Senior I feel like I’ve grown a lot and became a better person that way and became a way better teammate... not so selfish,” says Mohr.

Head Coach of the Bulldogs Matt Kaminski says that he has enjoyed seeing the growth Kade has had over the years as a player and as a person. With all of this growth and lessons from over the years under his belt coupled with being an excellent student of the game, Kaminski believes Kade will be an excellent leader of this team in his Senior Season.

“Well I’ve know Kade for a long long time and just to see his development and his maturity has been really really special. He’s developed into a kid that’s just a real solid leader for us in basketball and I know he was in football as well. But I have a ton of respect for how he thinks the game and plays the game. The kids a sports junkie you know his knowledge and his IQ of the game and how much he’s matured has really helped us a lot,” Kaminski explains.

When it comes to the legacy that Kade will leave on the North Platte Basketball Team, Coach Kaminski says that it will be one that has helped instill a culture of good work ethic and a positive attitude.

“Well every Senior we want to pass that torch and I think one of the things Kade understands along with our other Seniors is just the importance of preparation. We talk about attitude, effort and communication all the time and bringing it everyday to practice and how important that is to you know coaches always say play at game speed, move at game speed, do the details and Kade’s done a really good job at echoing that for us,” Kaminski says.

When it comes to playing in college, Kade is undecided whether he would like to play college football or basketball. But he does have a few schools in mind of where he would like to play.

“I’m undecided on whether I’m playing football or basketball. But I would like to do one of them. My main ones for football would probably be Fort Hayes State or UNK and then for basketball I’d like to go play at like Northeast Community College,” Mohr explains.

Best of luck to Kade during his Senior Basketball Season and with all his future endeavors!

