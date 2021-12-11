Advertisement

Mailbox auction delivers hope

Habitat for Humanities
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Habitat for Humanity’s slogan is “giving people a decent place to call home.” Now, the organization is taking that motto further by giving people a decent place to get their mail. Next week, Habitat for Humanity is hosting a mailbox auction to raise funds for building materials. Fourteen different artists were asked to paint, build, weld, or create mailbox designs for the organization to auction.

“It’s unique and fun,” said Dalene Skates, Executive Director for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. We like to host unique fundraisers that people want to come out and support. We love working hand and hand with these homeowners. That is what building the house is about sweat equity. Fundraisers like this allow us to keep helping other families.”

The Habitat for Humanities mailbox auction is Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Prairie Arts Center. There will be a social hour at 6:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Easter City leadership lets ban on abortion fail on third reading.
Ordinance outlawing abortion fails in Nebraska’s Easter City
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-10-2021
After snow exits, quickly back to warm and dry pattern
The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-10-2021
After snow exits, quickly back to warm and dry pattern
Twenty five students at Cody Elementary graduated from the DARE program.
Fifth graders graduate from D.A.R.E. program
D.A.R.E. Program Graduation
DARE program graduation
Mailbox Auction
Habitat Humanity Mailbox Auction