Mailbox auction delivers hope

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Habitat for Humanity’s slogan is “giving people a decent place to call home.” Now, the organization is taking that motto further by giving people a decent place to get their mail. Next week, Habitat for Humanity is hosting a mailbox auction to raise funds for building materials. Fourteen different artists were asked to paint, build, weld, or create mailbox designs for the organization to auction.

“It’s unique and fun,” said Dalene Skates, Executive Director for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. We like to host unique fundraisers that people want to come out and support. We love working hand and hand with these homeowners. That is what building the house is about sweat equity. Fundraisers like this allow us to keep helping other families.”

The Habitat for Humanities mailbox auction is Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Prairie Arts Center. There will be a social hour at 6:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7:30 p.m.

