Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home to take on Indiana State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in three weeks to take on Indiana State in a non-conference clash at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.

Tip-off between the Huskers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and Sycamores (3-5) is set for 1 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln. Live video will be provided to subscribers of B1G+ with Marko Jerkovic and Molly Robinson on the Student U call. Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; CD 105.9 FM, Omaha), along with free live audio on Huskers.com.

The Huskers return to Lincoln after going a perfect 4-0 on a challenging coast-to-coast four-game road swing that included a 26-point win at Wake Forest (8-1) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, an eight-point win at San Diego (6-2) and a 12-point win over Drexel (6-2) in San Diego before capping the road trip with a hard-fought 70-67 victory at Minnesota to open Big Ten play on Monday.

Nebraska’s 9-0 start is its best since the Big Red opened 30-0 in 2009-10 on its way to a Big 12 Championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A win over the Sycamores on Saturday would give the Huskers their first 10-game winning streak since reeling off 10 straight victories from Jan. 20 through Feb. 28, 2013.

Nebraska’s early season success is making waves nationally, with the Huskers earning a No. 4 spot in the first NET Rankings (Dec. 6). The Big Red slipped one spot to No. 5 after the win at Minnesota, trailing only South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State and Texas.

The Huskers earned votes in both the Associated Press (Dec. 6) and USA Today Coaches (Dec. 7) top 25 rankings this week for the first time this season.

Through games Dec. 6, Nebraska was one of just 13 remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and joined South Carolina as the only 9-0 teams.

The Huskers lead the nation in defensive rebounds per game (34.0 rpg) and rank No. 2 nationally in scoring margin (+30.8), while ranking among the nation’s top 10 in 13 statistical categories, including scoring offense (6th, 84.8 ppg)

Sophomore transfer Jaz Shelley (Moe, Australia) continues the outstanding start to her Husker career by averaging team bests of 15.0 points, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks while hitting 30-of-54 threes (.556). The 5-9 point guard also ranks second among the Huskers with 6.9 rebounds.

Shelley is joined by returning Husker starters Isabelle Bourne (11.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Sam Haiby (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg), Bella Cravens (8.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and Ashley Scoggin (9.3 ppg).

