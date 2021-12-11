Advertisement

NPCC women rally from down 20 to beat Lamar 73-68

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a historic night on the campus of NPCC as the Lady Knights basketball team defeated Lamar 73-68. The home team, playing in their first game of the NPCC Classic, was down by as much as 15 points in the first quarter and 20 points in the second.

The Knights were coming off consecutive losses for the first time this season, and it looked as though a third was coming. But the team dug their way out of a hole as a Jordyn Moon three-pointer gave her team a two-point lead they would not relinquish.

The black and gold will play in their next game of the NPCC Classic Saturday at 3 p.m. on their home floor against Kansas City Kansas Community College.

