Sandhills Valley hosts girls wrestling invite in Stapleton

sand gwr
sand gwr(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A total of 14 schools and 70 athletes congregated to Stapleton on Saturday for a girls-only wrestling invite. A massive event dedicated to one of the newest sports recognized in the state of Nebraska.

Five area schools competed including the hosting Sandhills Valley Mavericks, Gothenburg Swedes, Ogallala Indians, McCook Bison and South Loup Bobcats.

When it comes to the lady Mavs, six of their own hit the floor looking to rack up wins with four of them making their high school wrestling debuts in 2021, making wishes come true just two weeks before Christmas.

Click here for full results of the event.

