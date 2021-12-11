Advertisement

Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents, cruiser hit

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents during the winter storm that covered much of Nebraska with snow on Friday. One of those incidents involved a trooper’s patrol unit being struck by a semi, while the trooper responded to another crash.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a crash near Elm Creek on Interstate 80. An eastbound semi had lost control, crossed the median, and struck another semi and a Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been released.

While responding to that crash, a trooper parked his patrol unit in the median. Another semi then jack-knifed while approaching the crash scene and struck the patrol unit, totaling it. Thankfully, the trooper was outside the vehicle at the time and was not injured, nor was the semi driver. The entire crash scene blocked both directions of travel on Interstate 80 for approximately three hours.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

In total, NSP responded to 35 crashes, performed 117 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies in 29 incidents. Approximately half of those incidents occurred after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

“Though the snow has stopped, winter driving conditions continue across much of the state today,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Please check conditions with 511 Nebraska before traveling, wear your seat belt, and watch your speed.”

