Working toward “net zero” carbon emissions

Press release
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Carbon emissions and emissions regulation are a significant business risk for Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and its customers. NPPD recognizes the importance of balancing affordability, reliability/resilience, and sustainability when addressing the business risks related to carbon emissions and emissions regulations. This policy establishes the Board of Director’s goal for carbon emission reductions that will be used to guide NPPD in determining future generation resource planning options.

NPPD adopts the goal of achieving “net-zero” carbon emissions from NPPD’s generation resources by 2050. This will be achieved by continuing the use of proven, reliable generation until alternative, reliable sources of generation are developed and by using certified offsets, energy efficiency projects, lower or zero carbon emission generation resources, beneficial electrification projects, or other economic and practical technologies that help NPPD meet the adopted goal at costs that are equal to, or lower than, then-current resources.

NPPD Management will report to the Board annually the carbon emissions of generating resources under NPPD “control” on both a total short tons of CO2 emitted and CO2 intensity (lbs./MWh) basis including effects of offsets, etc., as discussed above.

The Board of Directors may evaluate and reconsider the District’s Carbon Emissions Goal if it is determined that meeting or progressing toward the goal will adversely impact the District’s ability to continue to meet the Board’s strategic directives concerning reliability (BP-SD-03) or cost competitiveness (BP-SD-04).

Document Approval / Review Information

Date Reviewed: 12-09-21

Date Approved: 12-09-21

Effective Date: 12-09-21

Author: Jan Modelski - Assistant Secretary

Reviewed By: Board of Directors

Approved By: Board of Directors

