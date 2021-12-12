Advertisement

Inside the Program: Brady Boys Basketball

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ever since the start of training camp, the Brady boys basketball team has been hard at work conditioning for the long season ahead. The hard work they’ve put in is showing some early results with some impressive victories. Head Coach Chris Blecha believes going at it every day and sticking to the game plan will help over the course of the year.

“We’ve worked really hard to be in shape, push the pace. Our philosophy this year is to push that pace, wear on some legs, then we’re taking big boys to the hoop. We got some height this year and so we want to score a majority of our points in the paint. Part of that is, running the floor, getting good looks and our big boys can run the floor too. We’re looking to find outlets, get the ball up and pound it inside. Our motto this year is ‘win the day.’ That’show we’re going to judge ourselves. Every day we get better and better. We make improvements each day and we’re going to be successful.”

Chris Blecha, 4th Year Head Coach

Brady went 5-18 last year and will look to secure their first winning season since 2014-15. The growth of the players over their careers would have Eagles fans seeing a lot of victories for their senior class.

“In the first game against Garden County, we were behind in the first half came back. So that’s showing how much this team has improved. Usually when we were down, we would be out for the count. But are starting to figure out a way to fight back and get games that we need and I’m excited with this group.”

Shane Most, Senior Forward

“I just love these guys. We’ve been here four years. This is my fourth year here and it’s just great being a leader after these guys. These younger guys especially. I hope we continue to limit turnovers and keep moving the ball and we’re going to be a great team.”

Cooper Franzen, Senior Winger

Most and Franzen, along with Tayvier Mitchell, make up the seniors for this Brady team. They will look to win more games than not after their predecessors couldn’t nab a winning season themselves.

