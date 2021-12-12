Inside the Program: Brady Girls Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Early on in the Brady girls basketball season, spirits are high. Despite the program not having a winning record for five years and only winning a single game last year, the positive atmosphere radiates from first year head coach Kole Harrach.

“I think we have a team right now that is wanting to succed and they’re wanting to improve on what they did last year. We’ve made some big changes, especially defensively. Going from a zone defense to man-to-man. We’ve given them a lot of information and they’ve really been working really hard to improve at that as we’ve started off the season. They’re really a fun group of girls. There’s not really a boring day with them. Whether they’re ready to practice, ready to work hard or they’re singing a new song. Whatever it may be. Doing dances and things like that. It’s always just fun to work with them and practice each day.”

Every team has it’s struggles. Despite the highs and lows, the smiles and overall fun the Eagles have show up at practice and during game time.

“Well we’ve had a rough previous year, so it’s really nice to be all together and always helping each other out when we need it. It’s going pretty well. It’s pretty tough, but we’ll ger through it together.”

“This team stands out a lot because we are so together. There’s not a dull moment at practice, ever. We like to laugh at each other and joke all the time. We’re a really good and fun group of girls.”

The club will be looking to win more games than not for the first time since 2016-17. Harrach and his girls will look to do just that in a transition year for the program. Terry and McGown are the only seniors on the team and their leadership will help guide them the rest of the season.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.