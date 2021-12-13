Advertisement

Changes to One-Act and Speech Departments

North Platte Public Schools
North Platte Public School
North Platte Public School(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School’s administration is making changes to the preforming arts programs at the high school. According to the school’s Director of Communications Tina Smith, changes are being made to the One-Act and Speech Departments.

Smith explained to News 2 that they cannot discuss the specifics of personnel matters. She also confirms that a replacement for long-time teacher and coach David Cooper has not been determined.

